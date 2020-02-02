Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirby Joseph KILLMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KILLMAN, Kirby Joseph (Age 73) Kirby J. Killman, 73, born in Aberdeen, WA on March, 30, 1946, and died in Spokane, WA on January 23, 2020. Born to Norman Dee and Betty Colleen Killman, Kirby was the oldest of four siblings including Jennifer, Christopher, and Rebecca. Kirby was preceded in death by his sister Jennifer, mother and father, wife Nancy, and brother Christopher. He is survived by his loving family including sister Rebecca, son Justin with wife Christal and children Connor, Teagan, Kiera, and Deaglan, and son Travis with wife Jennifer and children Kyle, Gavin, and Caleb. Kirby had a lifelong love for life itself in its many forms, but had a passion and devotion above all else to his Heavenly Father, dedicating the years of his retirement to serving Jesus and teaching His word. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm at Medical Lake Community Church with reception to follow.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020

