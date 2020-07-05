VRADENBURG, Kirk W. (Age 51) On June 24, 2020, our beloved Kirk William Vradenburg, 51, of Spokane, WA, passed away unexpectedly at home. Kirk was born on November 8th, 1968 at the Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, WA to Keith and Leslie (Rossing) Vradenburg. Kirk was raised in Entiat, WA, attending school there but graduated from Wenatchee High School, then moved to Pullman where he attended Washington State University and played tennis for the Cougars. He married Disa Graham on June 16, 2007 and they lived, worked, and played in Spokane, WA. Kirk excelled at many sports but had a passion for tennis. While in high school, he was a 3-time AB state champion and a high school All-American. He continued playing tennis at the collegiate level at WSU and was an All Pac-10 player as a sophomore. He met many lifelong friends playing tennis and continued to play into his adult life for the USTA at the 5.0 level. Kirk was known for his quick wit and kind heart. Throughout his life Kirk worked in a variety of jobs. He worked at his grandpa Larry and Dad's orchards, on the green chain at Cashmere Lumber Mill, the US Forest Service, Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club (WRAC) where he met his wife Disa, and Client Access Web. Kirk loved life and being around people. He made great, long-standing friendships and his presence will be missed in work, in tennis, and by his friends and family. Kirk leaves behind his wife, Disa; parents, Keith and Leslie Vradenburg of Entiat, WA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Susan Graham of Quincy, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Stacy and Doug Canada of East Wenatchee, WA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sterling and Kellie Graham of Corvallis, OR; nephews Justin (Molly), Brett and Spencer Canada; aunts, uncles and cousins: Karen and Ron Redden (Rick Redden and Family, and Tondi Von Oelhoffen and Family), the late Arlene Keeler (Kelly, Scott and Tim Keeler and Family), the late Larry and Sue Rossing (Rod, Ryan, and Jennifer and Families), David and Elaine Rossing (Rita and Rhonda and Family), Dianne and Richard Sherwood (Brent and Erika), Steve and Jackie Rossing (Johnna and Jessica and Families), and Robin and John Brancato (Raphael and Family and Meghan). A Celebration of Life and graveside service at the Entiat Cemetery will be held when the guidelines allow. Details will be announced via Facebook (Spokane Club and Wenatchee Racquet Athletic Club Facebook pages). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory.



