1/1
Klaty Richard "Rick" JONES
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Klaty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Klaty Richard Klaty Richard Jones (Rick) passed away peacefully at home and went to join his Lord on June 5, 2020. Rick, a longtime resident of Spokane Valley, was born August 30, 1946 in Waterbury, Conn. During his career years he was a computer specialist for large, mainframe computers as well as a teacher, sound man and bus driver for the African Children's Choir. During that life changing experience, he and Jan traveled 34 states and 4 provinces of Canada. Returning to Washington state, he focused on jobs where he could be with children within the Central Valley School District, working in behavioral rooms and driving bus. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Clyde W. and Lois Jones (Troske) and sister Cathleen Parten. Rick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet M. Jones. Children: Jeffrey L Jones (Stacy), Amy L. Kleinbach (David). Grandchildren: Kyle Jones, Kaitlynn, Anna and Julia Kleinbach. Brother: Doug Jones of Allyn, WA and nephews Travis and Ryan. Rick had a life of loving the Lord, his family and friends. He lived fully, in spite of chronic pain, surgeries and dementia, always with a great smile and encouragement for others. He was a committed patriot and loved his country. His greatest wish was to join the military but was unable to because of his physical condition. The family requests any contributions to be made to Disabled American Veterans in Rick's name. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic no service is scheduled at this time. It will be held at the Valley Assembly of God Church in Spokane Valley and notices will be sent out when a date is determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved