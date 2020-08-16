JONES, Klaty Richard Klaty Richard Jones (Rick) passed away peacefully at home and went to join his Lord on June 5, 2020. Rick, a longtime resident of Spokane Valley, was born August 30, 1946 in Waterbury, Conn. During his career years he was a computer specialist for large, mainframe computers as well as a teacher, sound man and bus driver for the African Children's Choir. During that life changing experience, he and Jan traveled 34 states and 4 provinces of Canada. Returning to Washington state, he focused on jobs where he could be with children within the Central Valley School District, working in behavioral rooms and driving bus. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Clyde W. and Lois Jones (Troske) and sister Cathleen Parten. Rick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet M. Jones. Children: Jeffrey L Jones (Stacy), Amy L. Kleinbach (David). Grandchildren: Kyle Jones, Kaitlynn, Anna and Julia Kleinbach. Brother: Doug Jones of Allyn, WA and nephews Travis and Ryan. Rick had a life of loving the Lord, his family and friends. He lived fully, in spite of chronic pain, surgeries and dementia, always with a great smile and encouragement for others. He was a committed patriot and loved his country. His greatest wish was to join the military but was unable to because of his physical condition. The family requests any contributions to be made to Disabled American Veterans in Rick's name. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic no service is scheduled at this time. It will be held at the Valley Assembly of God Church in Spokane Valley and notices will be sent out when a date is determined.



