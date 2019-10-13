Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kris M. OLSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Center Place 2426 N. Discovery Place Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

OLSON, Kris M. (Age 57) April 5, 1962 - September 26, 2019 Kris M. Olson, 57, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, at Hospice House in Spokane, of early onset Alzheimer's Dementia and Type 1 Diabetes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Andy "Bob" and Arlene (Morgan) Olson. Kris was born on April 5, 1962, in Spokane, WA, and graduated from University High School in 1980. He married Dena Olson in 1991 and had a successful career as a Cardiac Sonographer at Deaconess Medical Center and Heart Clinics Northwest. Kris loved his work, RV'ing, riding ATV's in the dunes, snow skiing, and bicycling, but most of all spending time with family. His quick wit, humor, and personable nature will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Dena Olson, their three adult children: Andie (24), grandson Solomon (2), Alec (23), and Jace (21), his sister Kellie (Olson) Lim (Pastor Mathew Lim) of Hot Springs, SD, his Aunt Jean (Olson) Sands, of Kennewick, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Kris touched are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 26, from 2-4 pm at Center Place (2426 N. Discovery Place) in the Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Hospice of Spokane, , or The American Diabetes Association.

