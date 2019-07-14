SCOTT, Kristopher James Kris Scott of Spokane passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019 at the age of 40. Kris was born February 24, 1979 to Tami Jo Scott. Kris is survived by his sisters Teana 'T' and Brittani 'Brit'; his Aunt Debby 'Momma2'; Uncle Joe 'Joey', and a multitude of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church located at 600 W. Cora Ave, Spokane, WA on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1pm-3pm. A celebration of life reception will be held after the service (optional) until 7 PM located at 6914 N. Westgate Pl., 99208. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via PayPal to: Kris Scott - Memorial Fund, https://paypal.me/pools/c/8ghVtJ5Zja.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019