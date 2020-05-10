URSICH, Kurt A. Kurt left us Sunday May 3, 2020. Kurt graduated high school and joined the phone company where he worked for over 30 years. Taking an early retirement offer allowed him to enjoy some of his favorite pastimes. A true Montana boy he and his dad loved to go fishing. Their favorite spot was Lake Mary Ronan, though it was often questioned how much actual fishing was accomplished. He also enjoyed playing pool and golf for as long as he could manage it. He collected several golf towels and hats from his favorite courses in Phoenix as well as Hawaii. He made his own brand of beer (Big Bear Brewing Co.) and loved to gift his beer to his friends. In 2015 he returned to Spokane from the west side of the state to be with his mother who was diagnosed with cancer. He was a great comfort to her and stayed at her side her last day with us. He remained in Spokane to live with and assist in caring for his dad. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to Hospice of Spokane or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit Kurt's online memorial page to leave a message of condolence at www.holycrossofspokane.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.