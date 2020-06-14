STERZELBACH, Kurt Kurt Sterzelbach Sr., age 79, passed away May 24, 2020 at his home in Cheney WA. Kurt is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Sterzelbach, two children: Kurt Sterzelbach Jr. (Carrie) and Julie Blaakman (Christian). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nathan Cooper (Tashina), Brenon Mowreader, Gavin Mowreader and Maggie Mowreader and one great-grandson, Jordan. In addition, his brother Hans Sterzelbach of Grand Island, NY. Kurt is preceded in death by his mother Liesel. Kurt is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and served twenty years in the United States Air Force retiring in Cheney WA where he went on to own a computer business for a number of years. He grew up in Niagara Falls NY, the oldest son of Liesel Sterzelbach. Kurt was a member of the Spangle WA Masonic Lodge and also El Katif Shriners. He volunteered a number of years at the Spokane Shriners Hospital. A Military Service will be held for family at a later date. A celebration of Life will be held at the family home June 27, 2020. Please contact Julie Blaakman for further information @ JulieBlaakman@gmail.com.



