Kurt STERZELBACH Sr.
STERZELBACH, Kurt Kurt Sterzelbach Sr., age 79, passed away May 24, 2020 at his home in Cheney WA. Kurt is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Sterzelbach, two children: Kurt Sterzelbach Jr. (Carrie) and Julie Blaakman (Christian). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nathan Cooper (Tashina), Brenon Mowreader, Gavin Mowreader and Maggie Mowreader and one great-grandson, Jordan. In addition, his brother Hans Sterzelbach of Grand Island, NY. Kurt is preceded in death by his mother Liesel. Kurt is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and served twenty years in the United States Air Force retiring in Cheney WA where he went on to own a computer business for a number of years. He grew up in Niagara Falls NY, the oldest son of Liesel Sterzelbach. Kurt was a member of the Spangle WA Masonic Lodge and also El Katif Shriners. He volunteered a number of years at the Spokane Shriners Hospital. A Military Service will be held for family at a later date. A celebration of Life will be held at the family home June 27, 2020. Please contact Julie Blaakman for further information @ JulieBlaakman@gmail.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
