RIMA, Kyle C. (Age 25) December 20, 1993 - May 19, 2019 Kyle C. Rima fought a long and courageous battle to a rare cancer known as Pheocromosytoma or Adre-nal Cancer. Kyle was a man of true integrity who was passionate about protecting and serving his community. He was fortunate to become a Washington State Patrol Cadet the summer of 2016 and made powerful and impactful relationships while living out his dream. His legacy is carried through by the love of his life Kylee Peterson and their fur babies; parents Todd and Cyndi Rima; brother Scott Rima; sister and brother-in-law Jessie and Grant Veselka; his niece and nephew Jenessa and Gavin; grandparents Keith and Judy Rima and all of his friends. Kyle C. Rima forever loved and will always be missed. Please join us on June 9th, 2019 at University High School at 11am to celebrate the life of this amazing young man. We will have a non formal reception after the memorial at Browns Park (across the street) for anyone who would like to join. "Don't cry because it is over, Smile because it happened" ~Nana

