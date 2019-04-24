Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Douglas WILEY. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

WILEY, L. Douglas (Age 83) Doug went to his rest on Easter morning, April 21, 2019. He'd battled Parkin- son's for a few years and fought in vain the past few months before succumbing to cancer. But he would want us to talk about life! Doug is survived by Judy, his loving and faithful wife of almost 20 years, three sisters Bev, Conni and Candi, his children Dawn (Frank Bayman) and Scott (Annie) as well as six grandkids: Sean, Kirk and James Bayman, and Craig, Jackson (Marie Eberlein) and Elizabeth Wiley. Doug joins in Christian rest his parents, Ken and Mildred, his first wife/Dawn and Scott's mom, Susan (d 1997), his older brother, Bill, (Shirley) and younger brother, Ron (Audrey). Doug will be remembered for his humility despite his strong pride, as well as his resourcefulness and independence, not to mention his humor, warm heart and strong handshake. After several years teaching high school, he wanted to do something other than teach math: "You can't make 'em like it the way I like it." His subsequent long career in Vocational Rehabilitation probably saved his hearing, too, since he was no longer directing the high school band. He made lifelong friends at WA State Div. of Voc. Rehab. and helped lots of folks get training and good jobs. Doug enjoyed woodworking and great road trips throughout his life. He loved to sing, especially in the choir at Opportunity Presbyterian Church where he and Judy were members. As a good preacher's kid and a man of faith-in-action ("You can't tell 'em; you gotta show 'em!) he will be near the front of the line when Jesus comes. The memorial is scheduled for 2pm on Friday, April 26 at Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations be made to KSPS Public Television where Doug was a long-time volunteer, 3911 S. Regal St., Spokane WA 99223,

