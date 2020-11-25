FRANZ, L. Jean (Wohrle) L. Jean Wohrle Franz, age 96, passed to Eternal Life November 17, 2020 in Puyallup WA. Born to parents Perry Watt and Pearl Engsminger (deceased), on August 27, 1924 in Inchelium, WA. Jean graduated from Deaconess (Hospital) School of Nursing, Spokane, WA in 1946. Soon after graduation she began working in Colville at Mt. Carmel Hospital and local Doctor's offices. Her professional career included Nursing in assisted living and Nursing Homes, and she became Nursing Supervisor when Pinewood Terrace opened, She also lived in Spokane and continued her Nursing career there in Nursing Homes as a Supervisor/Educator. She also worked at the Shrine Children's Hospital in Spokane before returning to Colville to finish her respected and fulfilling career as a Public Health Nurse serving Tri County Health until her retirement. Jean enjoyed family, reading, genealogy, art work and quilting. She was a large support to her four sons in their pursuit of sports activities, life, and all their endeavors. She was passionate about traveling internationally and enjoyed exploring in countries that included Germany, England and Scotland. She cherished her many grand and great-grandchildren! Predeceased by her parents, sister Thelma Shriner and husbands Donald Wohrle (1974) and Warren Franz (2013) Survivors include: Sister Donna Villers, Colville, WA, Sons Terry (Juliann) Wohrle, Colville, WA, Ron (Nancy) Wohrle, Puyallup, WA, Mike (Sharon) Wohrle, Cottage Grove, OR and Richard Wohrle, Spokane, WA. Eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial Service may be held at a later date. Family suggests memorials go to Shriner's Children Hospital
in Spokane or charity of choice
.