BROWN, L. Noreeta (Thomson) "Rita" (Age 82) Noreeta was born to H. Clay and Vina E. Thomson on March 3, 1937 in Chewelah, Washington. Her brothers were Verle (Elsie) and Glenn (Shirley) and sisters are Charlene (Dale) and Sheila (Mike). She graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 1955. Rita married Ronald A. Brown in 1956 and they raised five daughters: Rhonda (Alan), Julie (Mike), Jennifer (Dan), Jill (Guy) and Lisa. She has 13 grandchildren: Rhianna (Todd), Ramie, TJ, Whitney (Kyle), Ronni (Corey), Natalie (John), Keaton, Kent (Alex), Kyle, Michael, Asa, Miles and Daniel; and 11 great-grandchildren. Rita loved to be in the driver's seat and was always on the go. She enjoyed bowling, golf, scrabble, traveling and Spirit Mountain. She was a loving wife and mother, loyal companion, faithful daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. She retired as Inventory Control Manager from Safeway Stores after 30 years in 1994 and worked the next 24 years at 1040 Express Tax Service in Portland. She met Paul F. Rectenwald in 1998 and they were holding hands to the end. Surrounded by family, Rita passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020. The family thanks the Oncology, Radiology, and Intensive Care staffs at OHSU/Adventist-East Portland and Hospice Care of the Northwest for their gentle care of our Mom. Remembrance Celebration at 3:00 pm on January 25, 2020 at The Aerie at Eagle Landing, 10220 SE Causey Avenue, Happy Valley, Oregon. Interment Gathering at 2:30 pm on May 10, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Garden of SunsetLot 24, Spokane, Washington.

