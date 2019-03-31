Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Scott SANDERSON. View Sign

SANDERSON, L. Scott (Age 67) Scott Sanderson of Spokane, WA passed away on March 28th, 2019. Scott was a Spokane native. As a young man, he was an altar boy at St. John's Cathedral and remained a very spiritual person. He attended Lewis and Clark High School, class of '70. He felt great pride in returning to college and graduating class of '85 from Eastern Washington University, slipping on his class ring every day and cherishing that accomplishment. He had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales but was able to retire early and enjoy the last five years doing things he loved; spending time with friends, dining out to indulge his love of good food and the perfectly shaken martini, strumming the guitar, road trips in the Mustang, time at Priest Lake, honoring his love of flying by volunteering at the Collings Foundation, and plunging his feet in the surf of Zihuatanejo, Mexico. So dynamic and personable, he never met a stranger. His generous, outgoing, force of nature personality is a memory that will remain forever in the hearts of family and the many friends that were so dear to him that he called several his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving and devoted fianceé and partner of 34 years, Kellee Quick, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. He passed away from complications during treatment of a recent cancer diagnosis. Scott's request was to have a "shaker" of a party to celebrate his life and will be scheduled at a date in the near future.

