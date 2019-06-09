Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaMar J. "Gus" MILLER. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM 17010 E. Morningside Ln Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, LaMar J. "Gus" (Age 76) LaMar J. "Gus" Miller, of Veradale, Washington passed unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to John and Loretta Miller on September 27, 1942 in Odessa, Washington. Gus graduated from North Central High School and later attended Washington State University. He worked in advertising for The Spokesman-Review and later managed a farm implement magazine in Salt Lake City, Utah. Upon returning to Spokane, he was a long time Financial Advisor. He and his wife Annie built their business together by focusing on creating life-long relationships with their clients. Gus, who was lovingly known by his granddaughters as Opa, enjoyed being a part of everything they were involved in. He attended every dance recital and he cheered and gave advice at many basketball and soccer games. In his retirement years, LaMar loved to travel, garage sale, read and be the family historian. He always had a story to tell and loved sharing his many jokes. LaMar is survived by his wife of 55 years, Annette, his daughters Paige Laws (Mike) and Kara Miller, his son Jason Miller, granddaughters Madison and Hailey Laws, and sister Marilu Person (Wendell) of California. A celebration of life open house will be held July 27th, 3-5 PM at 17010 E. Morningside Ln., Spokane Valley.

