Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lambert John SANDERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANDERS, Lambert John Lambert Sanders passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. He will be deeply missed by all those who love him, leaving a legacy in each of our hearts. Lambert was born on April 7, 1936 to Joseph and Rena Sanders, the sixth of eleven children. He was raised on a dairy farm in Geddes, South Dakota. As a young man, Lambert served in the Army, stationed in post-war Germany. He moved to Spokane in 1957 and was married to his wife, Joan, for 60 years. They built their home on Five Mile Prairie where they raised their seven children. Lambert was one "L" in L&L Plumbing & Heating, a business he ran for 45 years. Outside of running the business, Lambert had a passion for farming, harvesting mostly wheat and barley every year on his 40 acre farm. In addition to farming he raised cattle. He was active on the farm all the way up to this last year. In his spare time he enjoyed watching Gonzaga basketball. Lambert is survived by his brothers and sisters, Lois (Ray) Barkley, Vincent Sanders, Donald (Patricia) Sanders, Jerome (Joyce) Sanders, Janice (David) Oleson; and by his children, Doug Sanders, Paula (Gary) Anselmo, Janette (Eric) Isaacson, Donna (Kevin) Brooks, Jo Sanders, Craig (Kris) Sanders, Kara Keating. He was blessed with 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Rosary Vigil will be held on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 am. Reception will follow. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at

SANDERS, Lambert John Lambert Sanders passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. He will be deeply missed by all those who love him, leaving a legacy in each of our hearts. Lambert was born on April 7, 1936 to Joseph and Rena Sanders, the sixth of eleven children. He was raised on a dairy farm in Geddes, South Dakota. As a young man, Lambert served in the Army, stationed in post-war Germany. He moved to Spokane in 1957 and was married to his wife, Joan, for 60 years. They built their home on Five Mile Prairie where they raised their seven children. Lambert was one "L" in L&L Plumbing & Heating, a business he ran for 45 years. Outside of running the business, Lambert had a passion for farming, harvesting mostly wheat and barley every year on his 40 acre farm. In addition to farming he raised cattle. He was active on the farm all the way up to this last year. In his spare time he enjoyed watching Gonzaga basketball. Lambert is survived by his brothers and sisters, Lois (Ray) Barkley, Vincent Sanders, Donald (Patricia) Sanders, Jerome (Joyce) Sanders, Janice (David) Oleson; and by his children, Doug Sanders, Paula (Gary) Anselmo, Janette (Eric) Isaacson, Donna (Kevin) Brooks, Jo Sanders, Craig (Kris) Sanders, Kara Keating. He was blessed with 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Rosary Vigil will be held on Friday, October 11 at 7:00 pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA on Saturday, October 12 at 10:00 am. Reception will follow. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close