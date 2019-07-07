Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lana Jean COCHRAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COCHRAN, Lana Jean Lana Jean Cochran drew her last breath peacefully on July 1st, 2019 at the Lincoln Hospital in Davenport, Washington. Lana was born in Laramie, WY on June 27th, 1947 to her parents, Jack and Connie Wilson who precede her. She is also preceded by her younger brother Dennis "Buzz" Wilson as well as Otto Alexander. Lana is survived by the following: Her loving companion, husband and best friend, Ron Bailey and his kids Jason and Jennifer; her kids, Debbie, Kelly (Amy) and Jamie (Bill); grandkids, Candis, Zane, Rikki, Tia, Michael Nick and Joe; great-grandkids, Alexia and Leo, Scarlett, Brookelyn and Elainah. Her brother, Kirk and his wife Julie and their kids, Kristal and Kirk Jr. and grandkids Trinity, River and Blayze. Lana was a loving mother and always willing to help others. She loved the outdoors including fishing, boating, camping and riding quads with Ron, friends and family. The greatest parting gift she gave to her family and friends that visited her towards her end, was comforting and preparing them for her passing and assuring them she was ready, putting others at ease, as she had always tried to do throughout her life. Lana's family would like to thank all those that visited, sent cards, flowers and prayers during her latter days. Lana requested no formal burial service, but a celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Military Campground in Clear Lake, WA.

COCHRAN, Lana Jean Lana Jean Cochran drew her last breath peacefully on July 1st, 2019 at the Lincoln Hospital in Davenport, Washington. Lana was born in Laramie, WY on June 27th, 1947 to her parents, Jack and Connie Wilson who precede her. She is also preceded by her younger brother Dennis "Buzz" Wilson as well as Otto Alexander. Lana is survived by the following: Her loving companion, husband and best friend, Ron Bailey and his kids Jason and Jennifer; her kids, Debbie, Kelly (Amy) and Jamie (Bill); grandkids, Candis, Zane, Rikki, Tia, Michael Nick and Joe; great-grandkids, Alexia and Leo, Scarlett, Brookelyn and Elainah. Her brother, Kirk and his wife Julie and their kids, Kristal and Kirk Jr. and grandkids Trinity, River and Blayze. Lana was a loving mother and always willing to help others. She loved the outdoors including fishing, boating, camping and riding quads with Ron, friends and family. The greatest parting gift she gave to her family and friends that visited her towards her end, was comforting and preparing them for her passing and assuring them she was ready, putting others at ease, as she had always tried to do throughout her life. Lana's family would like to thank all those that visited, sent cards, flowers and prayers during her latter days. Lana requested no formal burial service, but a celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Military Campground in Clear Lake, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019

