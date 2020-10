KEHRER, Lance G. (Age 49) Born in Boise, ID, September 25, 1990. Passed away September 21, 2020. Lance is survived by his daughter Katelynn Jane Kehrer and Mother Barbara L. Kehrer; two brothers Dennis and Shane Gilbert, sister Kelli Ann. He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie R. Kehrer (in 1997). Lance was a graduate of Central Valley High. He once owned his own auto detail shop. In recent years, worked at several auto dealers and Spokane Auto Dealers Auction. Lance was unable to survive an auto accident.



