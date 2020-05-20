MORLAN, Lane Charles The final curtain closed for Lane Charles Morlan on April 29th, 2020, on his ex-wife's birthday. Well played, Lane, well played. His spirit was released from his worn earthly shell into a new body; free and whole. Lane served as a First Class Petty Officer in the US Navy for four years, as a head cook. As a someone who had a lifelong intolerance for motion, the galley was the perfect place for him. A man of many trades and little consistency, music was his guiding light. He sang and played the guitar with his band, Willie and the Weiners, otherwise known as "Skratch" (Because itchin' to dance? Scratch? Get it?) Maybe you danced to his music under the moonlight on a Lake Coeur 'd Alene cruise, or a Post Falls fifties car show. Later, as a proud board member at the Spokane Valley Eagles, he enthusiastically hosted karaoke for many years. His signature song, Frank Sinatra's "My Way" will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He excelled at chugging bottled water in record time, peeling twenty potatoes in the time a normal person could peel one, dry jokes, fixing anything, and knowing the words to absolutely every song. He enjoyed Elvis Presley, The Twilight Zone, Louis L'Amour, chicken fried steak from Denny's on Pines and Sprague, Twinkies, socks with sandals, horse krunch, buffaloes and the color yellow. Lane is survived by his daughters, Debra and Darcy, many an ex-lady friend, his guitar and amplifier, Bertha, and the multitudes of earthly souls who joined him for a song over his many years. Earthly remains were cremated and shall be carried away by the wind in beautiful Montana to dwell forever among the buffalo.



