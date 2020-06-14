MARTIN, Lanney T. Lanney, age 84 (b. August 27, 1935 in Anniston, AL) lost his battle with cancer peacefully at his home on June 2, 2020. Primarily raised in Spokane, Lanney graduated from Rogers High School in 1953 and went on (after graduating from Eastern Washington State College and teaching in Moses Lake for 7 years) to become a beloved teacher and coach there for 23 years. He was among the first alumni to be honored (in 1993) on 'The Rogers Walk of Fame'. Lanney tried to live by his favorite motto: "Give it your best shot and to hell with it!'" He loved spending time with his family and friends, reading, watching movies (especially Westerns) and traveling. His passion was playing/watching (ALL!) sports and he was an avid fly fisherman. He is predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Phyllis (Crumbaker) Martin and survived by their daughters Terry and Tam Martin. Lanney was lucky enough to add a second chapter to his storied life with his wife Connie (Conlon Frigaard) Martin, his five stepchildren: Dave (deceased), Don, Barbara, Dan and Deven Frigaard; his eight grand -children: (Alexxis, Chaylee, Derek, Victoria, Jacob, Dalyn, Christopher and Ty Patrick); and new great grandson (Henry). Lanney also leaves behind his brother, Jerry Martin and sisters Loretta Crick, Sharon Molla-Ahmad and Pam Cornwell. A couple of years ago (as part of a school project), one of his grandkids asked him how he would like to be remembered. He responded, "As a good man who loved his family." A life well lived. Lanney was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church (316 E. 24th Ave., Spokane, WA 99203) where his Celebration of Life Memorial will take place later this summer (date and time to be announced). The family requests any donations go to St. Mark's for their community and social programs fund.



