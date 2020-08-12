ROSS, Lanny Lee May 11, 1941 - August 4, 2020 Lanny Lee Ross succumbed to cancer on August 4, 2020, at his home he shared with his life partner and best friend, Ella Donahoe. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Lanny was born in Spokane, WA to Frank and Ruth Ross of whom preceded him in death along with his brother Donnie Ross. Lanny attended Rogers High School where he graduated in 1959 and immediately joined the Navy. He served his country from June 1959 to June 1963. It was in the Navy where he received his electrician training and eventually worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 30 years as an electrician. After his retirement from Kaiser, he drove the school bus for Mead School district for approximately 10 years at which time he retired completely. His love of cars in his early years landed him on the pit crew of Indianapolis 500 race car driver Jerry Sneva in the late 1970's. After several years of being involved in the car racing arena, his loved turned in to restoring vintage cars. He attended several car shows in the Inland Northwest and Canada of which he won several trophies. He was an active member of the Street Tins and The Dukes car clubs. He found great enjoyment traveling with the many members and friends with-in those clubs. Lanny and Ella would remain in Spokane in the summer months while spending their winter months at their home in Yuma, AZ. They enjoyed being "snowbirds" for the past 18 years. Lanny's family includes his partner Ella Donahoe; children: Kathleen (Terry) Osborne, Kari (Joseph) Moore, Kelli (Alex) Schuerman, Keith (Meghan) Ross; grandchildren: Amanda Baxter, Brittney (Brian) Hedrick, Jordan Toomajon, Emri Moore, Colton Moore, Alli Schuerman, Jeter Schuerman, Rece Schuerman, Quincy Schuerman, Kendall Ross, Kyler Ross; great-grandchildren: Levi Baxter, Summer Baxter, Johannes Hedrick. The family is grateful for the tender care he received from Hospice of Spokane, who were there each step of the way to ease the journey. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Hospice of Spokane in memory of Lanny. Please send memorial donations to: Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202. A viewing will be held at Riplinger Funeral Home on August 14th from 9:00AM to 4:00PM and August 15th from 9:00AM to 12:00PM. A vintage car parade has been planned at the graveside following the burial with family on August 15, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com