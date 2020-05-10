PLUMMER, Larry A. Larry A. Plummer, beloved family man and friend, passed away peacefully at home on April 23rd, with his wife of 70 years at his side. He was born in Kelso and raised in Reardan, WA, where he met the love of his life. In 1949, 18 year-old Larry eloped with his 17 year-old bride, Betty, to Winnemucca, Nevada. Shortly after, he served in the US Navy. Later, he attended EWU where he would become the second of four consecutive generations to obtain a degree. For many years, he worked two to three jobs - even while attending college - so his wife could stay home when their daughters were young. Larry worked at Eastern State Hospital, The Spokesman-Review, and Playfair Racecourse. He was an auditor for the IRS, a business manager at the Spokane Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic, and an accountant for 17 years at Spokane School District No. 81, from where he retired in 1994. Later, he worked at the Coeur d'Alene Casino for 17 years before retiring for good at age 83. More than anything, Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. After his wife began working, he converted an old school bus into a camper. Countless weekends were spent traveling, camping, and fishing. Larry will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, generosity, and strength. Always the caregiver, he was there for anyone in need. These qualities made him an exceptional role model for his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ferne Plummer; brother Wayne Plummer; daughter Rebecca Langford; and granddaughter Rachelle Bowers. He is survived by his brother Lyle Plummer of Nez Perce, ID; and by wife Betty; and daughters Rhonda Bowers and Ruth Plummer (all in the Spokane area); as well as 10 grandchildren and 17-and-a-half great-grandchildren. Due to current events, a service for Larry will be scheduled at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store