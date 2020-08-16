1/2
Larry A. WOODARD
WOODARD, Larry A. (Age 71) Larry A. Woodard, 71, passed away on July 16, 2020, in Spokane, Wash-ington. He was born on January 22, 1949, in Sacramento, California. He was a longtime resident of Sacramento prior to moving to Spokane 14 years ago. Larry married Leslie Schaad Knudsen on September 14, 2002 in South Lake Tahoe. Larry worked as an attorney and he thoroughly enjoyed golf and politics. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Woodard of Spokane, WA; stepdaughters, Melanie Davis of Lima, OH, Melissa Miccoli of Milan, Italy, and Tiffany Knudsen of Spokane, WA; brothers, Ken Woodard and Dennis Woodard; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoinette and Joseph Franzella and his sister, Sharon Kottal. Please share your memories of Larry on his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
