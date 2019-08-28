Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry KISSLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Alan KISSLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KISSLER, Larry Alan Larry Alan Kissler passed away July 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 11:00 a.m. in the auditorium of Joel E. Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave. A recep-tion will follow afterward at the Manito Golf & Country Club, 5303 S. Hatch Rd. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper. To share memories or condolences, please visit Larry's tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com/tributes/Larry-Kissler.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now