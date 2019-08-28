|
|
KISSLER, Larry Alan Larry Alan Kissler passed away July 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 11:00 a.m. in the auditorium of Joel E. Ferris High School, 3020 E. 37th Ave. A recep-tion will follow afterward at the Manito Golf & Country Club, 5303 S. Hatch Rd. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper. To share memories or condolences, please visit Larry's tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com/tributes/Larry-Kissler.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 28, 2019