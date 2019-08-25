Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PERCY, Larry Clark (Age 76) Larry passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2019 at his home in Spokane, Washington. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Margaret "Peggy" Percy, his son Joseph Percy and his eldest daughter Jody Percy. Larry was born in Spokane on November 11, 1943. He was a proud and dedicated Firefighter with the Spokane Fire Department from his early 20's until his retirement as a Captain. He left the fire station to be the supervisor of the Fire Department Shop, where he performed the maintenance and repairs on the fire trucks. Larry had a wide variety of friends, from his brother and sister firefighters to the "car guys" and to those that enjoyed working with their hands. His shop was his happy place and that was where you could usually find him working on a "project" for himself or a friend. He could fabricate or weld just about anything and/or fix whatever was broken. Those that knew Larry felt his love, loyalty and fierce devotion. His creative talents extended to the kitchen where several delicious meals were made by him and enjoyed by many. He loved his toddies, cigars and pipes almost as much as his cat "Miss Kitty". His infectious laugh, easy conversations and love for those that filled his heart will be greatly missed. Larry is survived by his remaining daughter, Stephanie Percy, granddaughters, Shelby Brusselback, Heather Spies, Angelica and Jovae Spears, grandsons Christopher and Cyle Percy, and great-grandson Mason Joseph Spies. Please join us in honoring his life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1:00pm in the Holy Cross Mausoleum/Chapel located at 7200 N. Wall Street, Spokane.

