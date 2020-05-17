Larry D. KLOSTER
KLOSTER, Larry D. (Age 75) Larry D. Kloster, 75, entered into rest on May 9th. He is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Michael; mother Marjorie; and his brother Gary. Larry grew up on a farm in eastern Washington and attended Washington State University where he earned a Master's degree in Agricultural Economics. Larry worked as a loan officer and appraiser for agricultural lending institutions. He loved the outdoors and nature, and spent many years traveling and camping with his family. He particularly enjoyed Priest Lake, where he had a cabin and enjoyed spending time with his family relaxing and boating. Larry requested no memorial service. "What will it be like when my pain is gone And all the worries of this world just fade away? What will it be like when You call my name And that moment when I see You face to face? I'm waiting my whole life to hear You say Well done, well done My good and faithful one Welcome to the place where you belong Well done, well done My beloved child You have run the race and now you're home Welcome to the place where you belong." From The Afters

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.
