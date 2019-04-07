MILLER, Larry D. (Wilmeth) Larry D. (Wilmeth) Miller passed away March 17th, 2019 in San Francisco, CA, he was 65. Preceded in death by his son Christopher Charles "Charlie" Miller. He is survived by his daughter Aubrie, her husband Christian Warren; daughter Natalie, her husband Ryan Toporowsky; mom MaryAnn, her husband Bob Larue; sister and brother in law Paula and Bret Barton; brother and sister-in-law Deni and Helen Wilmeth; sister MaryKay Trollope; stepbrother Steve Callihan; several nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be April 27th from 12 noon to 2pm at Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Rd., Liberty Lake, WA 99019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. (Wilmeth) MILLER.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019