Larry HOWARD
HOWARD, Larry Larry passed unexpectedly of heart failure on Friday, August 28th. His family is gathered at the house grieving and wishes to all that knew him to keep us in your prayers. Professionally, Larry practiced dentistry. He had a close relationship with his practice members and his patients. Larry was always there for anyone that needed his help. He led a full and honorable life, filled with family, friends, and fun. His passion was anything aviation: being a pilot and builder of antique airplanes. His joy was being "up in the air". Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial at this time.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
