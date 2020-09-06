KOFMEHL, Larry James (Age 63) Larry James Kofmehl, 63 of Nine Mile Falls, WA, entered into heaven July 20, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Larry was born May 21, 1957 in Deer Park, WA to James and Anna Kofmehl. He was the seconnd born out of seven children. He graduated from Deer Park High School in 1975. He married the love of his life, Linda Jennings, September 27, 1980; 2020 would have marked their 40th wedding anniversary. He had two daughters, Emilee (Andrew) and Katie (Jason), who together blessed him with five grandchildren. Larry worked a few small jobs before landing his 35 year career as a driver for Ottomeier Trucking, which later became Milky Way, where he hauled raw milk from the dairy farms in Deer Park and Chewelah. The farmers and their families became like family to Larry and he was always ready with a treat for the many dogs, cats and kids along his routes. Larry's hobbies included woodworking in his shop; haying and woodcutting with his brother Joe; hunting at deer camp with his best friend Steve, his brothers and many others, and spending time with his family. Larry was diagnosed with dementia four years ago and fought a hard battle as the disease progressed rapidly. Special thanks and appreciation to Little River Care Center and Bekki for the loving care of Larry in his final year and Hospice of Spokane for helping us to say goodbye. A beloved son, brother, husband, father, friend and the best "bucking" papa ever with a heart of pure gold, taken from us too soon. He will be dearly missed but leaves us with so many great memories. His smile and laughter will never be forgotten. Larry is preceded in death by his parents James and Anna Kofmehl, infant son Lawrence and sister Judy Konkol. Larry is survived by his wife: Linda, children: Emilee (Andrew), Katie (Jason), siblings: Nancy (Ric) Villalobos, Robert (Karen) Kofmehl, Susan (Phil) Schell, Joe (Brenda) Kofmehl, Greg Konkol, and Karen (Dobie) Bassuer, grandchildren: Brynn, Grayson, Ryleigh, Madeline, and Cooper. Graveside services will be held September 11, 2020 with close friends and family at Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Tim Hayes, of Assumption Parrish, officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store