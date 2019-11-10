Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Joseph ZENTZ. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

ZENTZ, Larry J. (Age 84) Spokane Larry Joseph Zentz (Age 84) entered into rest on October 31, 2019 following a long struggle with heart and kidney disease. Larry was born July 2, 1935 to John F. (Bud) and Bessie H. Zentz in Poplar, Montana. Larry and his parents moved to Spokane in 1941 where he attended Arlington Elementary and graduated Rogers High School in 1952 after skipping two grades and where he was voted "best looking". Larry met Jacquelyn Kay Christopher (Jackie) at a dance at Valley Prairie Grange and they married following her graduation from Riverside High School in June, 1954. A son Dana in 1955 and daughter Kim in 1958 were soon to follow. He began working in the parts department of Wendle Motors, which secured his lifelong loyalty to the dealership and to Ford Trucks. He became a lineman apprentice for Pacific NW Bell about 1961. He spent the rest of his career at "the phone company", retiring as a construction executive of US West (now Century Link) in 1990. Sadly, the family lost Jackie to cancer in 1979. Soon however, Larry and the family were blessed by his marriage to Joyce (Campbell) in 1982. Following their retirement from US West, Larry and Joyce were very active in the Telephone Pioneers of America, enjoyed summers boating at Priest Lake, gardening at and caring for their beautiful home and joyous time with friends and family. Larry was a get-it-done kind of guy. He was happiest helping others complete odd jobs, providing computer and telecomm tech support, fiercely competing at poker or cribbage and/or fishing at Priest Lake. We're pretty sure he was on a one-man mission to catch all the Mackinaw in Priest Lakeand he was up to that task! In fact, the last Priest Lake Mackinaw he caught in 2017 was over 30 lbs., one of six fish he caught that day. Larry had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke or tease of some kind. He will be missed by his family and his many friends and acquaintances. Larry was preceded in death by Jackie, his parents Bud and Bessie, his stepsons David, Richard and Dean Campbell and granddaughter Monique Truman. He is survived by wife Joyce (Spokane); daughter Kim (Robert Pierce) Zentz (Colbert); son Dana (Kathie Holmes) Zentz (Richland); and his two brothers Mike (Grace) Zentz (Spokane), and John (Sue) Zentz (Chattaroy). Larry is also survived by eight grandchildren Chris (Noelle), Ryan (Mehak), Brad (Natassia), Alea (Joe), Amy (Art), Sarah, Ben, and Jeff; four great-grandchildren Geena, Logan, Leo and Inaaya, and several nieces and nephews. A remembrance of Larry's life will be held on Monday the 2nd of December, 2019 beginning 1 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Please come share your stories and fish tales about Larry. The family is deeply grateful for the many ways special friends and family have supported Larry and Joyce during his illness. Should you feel inclined, consider a memorial contribution to Priest Lake People Helping People (PLPHP) for the Save the Thorofare project. This project will improve the marine facilities at the north end of the lake where he enjoyed many hours/days fishing. Make checks payable to PLPHP "save the Thorofare" and mail to PLPHP, 2092 Reeder Bay Rd., Nordman, ID 83848.

ZENTZ, Larry J. (Age 84) Spokane Larry Joseph Zentz (Age 84) entered into rest on October 31, 2019 following a long struggle with heart and kidney disease. Larry was born July 2, 1935 to John F. (Bud) and Bessie H. Zentz in Poplar, Montana. Larry and his parents moved to Spokane in 1941 where he attended Arlington Elementary and graduated Rogers High School in 1952 after skipping two grades and where he was voted "best looking". Larry met Jacquelyn Kay Christopher (Jackie) at a dance at Valley Prairie Grange and they married following her graduation from Riverside High School in June, 1954. A son Dana in 1955 and daughter Kim in 1958 were soon to follow. He began working in the parts department of Wendle Motors, which secured his lifelong loyalty to the dealership and to Ford Trucks. He became a lineman apprentice for Pacific NW Bell about 1961. He spent the rest of his career at "the phone company", retiring as a construction executive of US West (now Century Link) in 1990. Sadly, the family lost Jackie to cancer in 1979. Soon however, Larry and the family were blessed by his marriage to Joyce (Campbell) in 1982. Following their retirement from US West, Larry and Joyce were very active in the Telephone Pioneers of America, enjoyed summers boating at Priest Lake, gardening at and caring for their beautiful home and joyous time with friends and family. Larry was a get-it-done kind of guy. He was happiest helping others complete odd jobs, providing computer and telecomm tech support, fiercely competing at poker or cribbage and/or fishing at Priest Lake. We're pretty sure he was on a one-man mission to catch all the Mackinaw in Priest Lakeand he was up to that task! In fact, the last Priest Lake Mackinaw he caught in 2017 was over 30 lbs., one of six fish he caught that day. Larry had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke or tease of some kind. He will be missed by his family and his many friends and acquaintances. Larry was preceded in death by Jackie, his parents Bud and Bessie, his stepsons David, Richard and Dean Campbell and granddaughter Monique Truman. He is survived by wife Joyce (Spokane); daughter Kim (Robert Pierce) Zentz (Colbert); son Dana (Kathie Holmes) Zentz (Richland); and his two brothers Mike (Grace) Zentz (Spokane), and John (Sue) Zentz (Chattaroy). Larry is also survived by eight grandchildren Chris (Noelle), Ryan (Mehak), Brad (Natassia), Alea (Joe), Amy (Art), Sarah, Ben, and Jeff; four great-grandchildren Geena, Logan, Leo and Inaaya, and several nieces and nephews. A remembrance of Larry's life will be held on Monday the 2nd of December, 2019 beginning 1 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Please come share your stories and fish tales about Larry. The family is deeply grateful for the many ways special friends and family have supported Larry and Joyce during his illness. Should you feel inclined, consider a memorial contribution to Priest Lake People Helping People (PLPHP) for the Save the Thorofare project. This project will improve the marine facilities at the north end of the lake where he enjoyed many hours/days fishing. Make checks payable to PLPHP "save the Thorofare" and mail to PLPHP, 2092 Reeder Bay Rd., Nordman, ID 83848. Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close