LARRY KUZNETZ It is with great sadness that we unexpectedly lost our cherished and greatly loved husband, father and grandfather, Larry Kuznetz. He was passionate about fishing and golfing but he was mostly the proudest and the most dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, four grandchildren, parents and sister. Larry practiced law for over 43 years, practicing in both Washington and Idaho. He was a member of the Spokane County and Washington state Bar Associations, Washington Association for Justice and Washington Employment Lawyers Association. He attended Fairhaven / Western Washington University receiving his BA degree in Psychology, cum laude. He then attended Hofstra University School of Law receiving his Juris Doctor Degree. He was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Washington for four years. He was a partner in his law firm Powell, Kuznetz and Parker. He was a frequent speaker on issues related to discrimination, harassment and workers compensation. He was a past chair and member of the Washington State Bar Association Hearing Officer Selection Panel and was past chair of the Washington State Bar Association Disciplinary Board. He had been a past president and board member of Artisans as well as the Spokane AIDS Network. He was a member of the Inland Northwest Business Alliance. Larry was a dedicated past president and board member of Temple Beth Shalom. Larry had a true passion for helping others and his community. He is and will be greatly missed. Donations may be made in memory of Larry to Temple Beth Shalom's Cemetery fund at www.spokanetbs.org
or Artisans, P.O. Box 6409, Spokane, Washington 99217 or www.theartisans.org