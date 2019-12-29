Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry L. BREWER M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BREWER, Larry L., MD Larry L. Brewer, MD passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Christmas morning 2019. He was born on May 26, 1933 in Muscatine, Iowa and resided in Auburn, Washington where he worked alongside family doing what he loved to do - make whiskey. Larry was a corpsman in the Korean war and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. He did his OB-GYN resident training in Spokane at Sacred Heart Medical Center and was a Maternal Physiology Fellow at the University of Washington. He had a private practice in Spokane for many years. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Luretta Mae Brewer and brother Lester Brewer and is survived by his sisters Nancy Fossberg and Donna McBride; sister-in-law Carol Brewer; daughters Carrie Gifford and Suze Bodwell; and by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two sons-in-law all of whom he loved and cared for dearly. Burial will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorials can go to the or Maple Valley Church.

