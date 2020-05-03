LaRUE, Larry L. (Age 78) April 4, 1942 - April 23, 2020 Larry passed away on Thursday morning, April 23, 2020. Larry was a man born in the wrong era. He had the draw of the mountains and a heart for the crafts of the mountain man. Larry was born and raised in Spokane WA. He worked as a Telecommunications Engineer at Henkel and McCoy Engineers, Paul Davis Engineering, Northern Line Layers, Romac and Assoc. and Warehouseman at Produce Supply Co. He loved to travel, fish, target shooting, camping, bow and arrow competition, but his passion was black powder shooting and competition. He was a firearm safety instructor for 25 years. He served on several boards, and belonged to numerous clubs and associations in Washington, Idaho, and Montana. He was a foster parent. Larry was preceded in death by his son Robert J. LaRue and his parents, Carl and Mary LaRue, his brothers, Guy and Bill LaRue, his sister Marjorie Ozwald . Larry is leaving his wife of 53 years, Sue, his daughter Becky (Tim) Cress, and by an earlier marriage, his son Bill (Polly) LaRue and daughter Wendy Lanktree. His grandsons, Anthony, Darian and Jasper LaRue, his granddaughters, Stephanie LaRue, Kalanit Lagbas, Leah (Justin) Harrer, Noa Cress, Chaya LaRue, his brother Gary (Ellie) LaRue of Port Angeles, WA, his sister, Lynda (Lawrence) St. Germain of Spokane, sisters-in-law Ruby LaRue, Nine Mile, WA, Lucy LaRue of San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren, Aya Lagbas, Shai Lagbas and James Dean LaRue and all his favorite nieces and nephews, as well as so many of his wonderful friends. Larry is buried at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. A special thank you to Multicare Oncology North, for their excellent care and compassion. Due to the Covid19 virus there will be no services. We will plan on a gathering in Larry's honor when it is permitted by state protocols.



