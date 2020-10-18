MORDEN, Larry L. Larry L. Morden of Deer Park, WA passed away on October 9th after a brief battle with glioblastoma. He left us peacefully in his sleep with his wife of 27 years (Sandi) by his side. He is survived by Sandi and 6 of their children and spouses, Stacy Morden (Careena), Jamey Raymond (Josh), Mindy Thieschafer (Phil), Nichole Holt, Ashley Morden and Lindsey Durden (Luke) and 10 grandchildren. Their son Willie was waiting for him when he arrived in Heaven. He also had a very special relationship with 3 of his 13 siblings, Jim Morden, Lois Brummett (Joe) and Paul Morden (Jan) and his cousin Marty Balam (Diana). His dog Missy Pie is lost without him but Velvet is excited to see him again. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Morden and Edith Kinney and his very close big brother and band mate Lyman Morden Jr. Larry graduated from Deer Park High School. He played football there and on the weekends he would play Country Western Music in his family's band. He used to have a horse named Shorty and was a barrel racer when he was younger. He worked alongside his son-in-law Phil and his nephew Dewey at Motion Auto. Larry also made many friends working at Motion Auto Supply for over 34 years before retiring due to medical reasons. Larry loved family, fishing, playing music, woodworking, his dog, his grandkids, camping with his wife and their friends/family and the Green Bay Packers!! We had many fun pool parties at, "the Adam's house" with Tracy and Karl and their kids that would turn into all night dance parties and sometimes there would even be karaoke, Larry loved to sing Elvis and had some amazing back up singers. He was known as Papa Morden by his grandkids and they adored him and could always make him smile and they had him wrapped around their fingers. They loved the fall with Papa because he always had a HUGE candy bowl set out for them, and him! Larry was in numerous bands, most recently as the lead singer and bass player for Nighthawk, along with his cousin Marty and his brother-in-law David. The band would play occasionally at the Eagles #3564 where he was a member. Larry has fought hard through many medical problems over the last 10 years including losing his leg. When he was diagnosed with aggressive terminal cancer last month he decided that he didn't want to fight but instead just spend as much time enjoying his friends and family as he could. We made some great memories, got all the kids and grandkids together, ate way too much sherbet and pound cake and even had a "Superbowl" party. Sandi did everything physically possible to keep him at home the last month he was with us and never left his side. We are so thankful for all the friends and extended family who donated money, time, food and sent prayers to make that possible. We will be having a Celebration of Life at Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park at 11:00 am on October 24th. Please remember to wear a mask and follow Covid guidelines for everyone's safety.



