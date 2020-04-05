Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lamer SAYRS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAYRS, Larry Lamer (Age 84) March 4, 1936 - March 21, 2020 Larry Lamer Sayrs, age 84, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Spokane Veterans Home in Spokane, Washington following a brief illness. He was born on March 4, 1936, in The Dalles, Oregon to Josephine (Johnson) and Lamer Sayrs and grew up in Moro, OR. After graduating from Moro High School in 1954having set the state record in the 100 yard dash (10.2 seconds) in a rainstormLarry served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years; in 1958 he received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for running back to a crashed, burning helicopter to rescue a trapped passenger. He married Mayo Ann Cross on August 9, 1964 in Moro, OR. After leaving the Navy, Larry earned a BS in Biology from Portland State University in 1969, and worked as a science teacher and football, basketball, wrestling, cross country, and track coach through most of the 1970s. He joined the Army National Guard in 1976 and served until 1990, when he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. In the late 1970s, Larry went back to school to become a Physician's Assistant. Upon graduation in 1980, he and his family moved to Odessa, WA where he began his 23-year second career serving the medical needs of that community. In 2003, Larry retired and moved to Spokane, WA. Larry loved cats, and spent many hours volunteering at Partners for Pets in Spokane. He enjoyed reading and watching science fiction, fantasy, mysteries, history, and science. He was a HAM radio operator, and liked carving wooden animal figurines and tinkering with computers and electronics. In his youth he played the trumpet, and in his later years he learned the recorder and sang with his Parkinson's musical group, The Tremble Clefs. He volunteered with S.C.O.P.E. to help protect and serve Spokane Valley. Larry was fond of farms, farmers, and small town communities. He was loud and sometimes gruff, and relished "giving people a hard time", but could also be tender-hearted. He loved calling out to people as he walked down the street; they were all his neighbors. He rarely went a day without booming out his catchphrase: "What do you know for sure?" Larry is survived by his wife, Mayo; sons, Brian Sayrs and David Sayrs; and four grandchildren. Per Larry's wishes there will be no services.

