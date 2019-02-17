Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lynn SLOAN. View Sign

SLOAN, Larry Lynn (Age 77) Larry Lynn Sloan, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at his home in Liberty Lake, WA. He was born to Lynn and Alvera, wonderful parents that he loved dearly. Larry developed a passion for basketball at an early age. After graduating from Central Valley High School in 1960 he went on to play basketball at Washington State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He taught school and coached basketball for a short time before going to work as a salesman for a plumbing supply company. A couple years into his successful sales career he developed a passion for real estate. More than anything, he loved the challenge of turning an uninhabitable structure into a livable property. He spent the majority of his working years rehabilitating old buildings and houses which is what he enjoyed more than anything. Larry is survived by his son, daughter, four grandchildren, brother, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family welcomes friends for a life celebration on Sunday, February 24th from Noon - 3pm at Darcy's Restaurant located at 10502 E. Sprague in the old University Shopping Center.

