KELLY, Larry Michael Larry Michael Kelly was born on October 19th, 1939 to Emmaleta and Albert A. Kelly Sr. in Spokane, Washington, and died on June 4th, 2019 surrounded by love. Prior to his first birthday, his father died of heart complications. Be-fore he was six years old, his brother, Dick, died fighting in the South Pacific after receiving the Purple Heart in World War II. Raised with six siblings and the grit and ingenuity of a single mother who worked hard to support her family, Larry didn't hesitate at the opportunity to sell cantaloupes out of the back of a truck in order to pay his own tuition at Gonzaga Preparatory School where he graduated in 1958. His most proud accomplishment being that he planted many of the trees around Prep while serving time in JUG (Justice Under God, also known as "detention). He was a hard worker, but also a bit rebellious. During a high school mixer held on Gonzaga University's campus, Larry met a girl from Roger's High School, and his heart was never the same. He married Katherine Zent two days after his 21st birthday. He'd promised his mother that he wouldn't get married until he was 21 years old. He adored and cherished Kathy for the rest of his life. He joined the US Army and moved to California where he and Kathy had their first child. After the Army, different jobs took him to Pendleton, Oregon where his next three children were born. Ever the unsatisfied adventurist, Larry took a job in a tiny and mountainous area of Wyoming called Star Valley. There, he managed Custom Dried Foods where they manufactured the powdered cheese that we all know and love from those blue boxes of Mac 'n Cheese. His baby girl was born in Star Valley, Wyoming, and later he took a job back home in Spokane. Larry was a revolutionary with big goals, so it seemed only natural for him to start his own business. He owned and operated Kelly's Premium Movie Style Popcorn. He loved that company and was able to expand it to grocery stores throughout many states. Unfortunately, things did not continue to go his way and he had to make the hard decision to sell it. His true character shined during this time as he maintained his daily work routine. He got up and jogged each morning, put on a shirt and tie, read his Spokesman Review while drinking coffee and orange juice, then went out searching for jobs. He took a position with First Index and worked there until retirement. When someone would say, "I have to go to work tomorrow," Larry would quickly respond, "No. You GET to go to work tomorrow." He believed employment was something to praise with gratitude. Even still, he managed to find a way to enjoy retirement. He traveled the world and played lots of cards with Kathy. He enjoyed spending time with his in-laws, Mike and Pam Zent, his friends Gary and Penny, his Seahawks group, finishing his 38th Bloomsday, and cheering on the Zags. All the while, he was investing in houses that needed repair and paid his grandkids in need of jobs to repair them. He delivered Meals on Wheels. He ushered and gathered collections at his church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry Kelly was a rebel in life, but he was also a hard worker and a businessman. Most of all, though, Larry Michael Kelly was a helper. Ask his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and his great-great-grandchildren. There's not a single one who hasn't been helped by him in some significant way. He loved fiercely. He forgave mistakes. He was there when you needed him the most. He will be dearly missed. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Emmaleta and Albert, along with all of his siblings Albert Jr., Richard, John Jack, Patsy, Donald, and Betty Ann. He is survived in death by his life partner, Katherine Zent Kelly; his five children, Colleen, Greg, Larry Jr., Shannon, and Tara, along with his 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. His funeral services will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rosary and viewing will be on Thursday, June 13th at 6:30 p.m., the Funeral will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a monetary donation in his name to St. Peter Catholic Church or to Gonzaga Preparatory School's Fair Share program.

