Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Michael MEDLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEDLEY, Larry Michael Larry passed away November 22, 2019 in Liberty Lake, WA. He was born in Spokane on February 21, 1957. Larry worked with Kaiser Aluminum for 40 years, as well as Northwest Fence Company before founding Greenacres Fence Company which he ran for ten years. He loved being at the lake, boating with friends and family, snowmobile riding, and playing basketball with grandkids. He was a great and honorable man who took pride in his work and providing for his family. Larry was preceded in death by his father, David Medley. He is survived by his mother, Glenavon Medley; his wife of 40 years, Julie; children Monica (Brad) Rowland, Aaron (Jessica) Medley, Dayna (Michael) McKenna, and Elizabeth (Timothy) Raya; ten grandchildren; and brothers Richard, J.D., and Steven Medley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm, Lakes Community Church, 6703 N Idaho Rd., Newman Lake, WA.

MEDLEY, Larry Michael Larry passed away November 22, 2019 in Liberty Lake, WA. He was born in Spokane on February 21, 1957. Larry worked with Kaiser Aluminum for 40 years, as well as Northwest Fence Company before founding Greenacres Fence Company which he ran for ten years. He loved being at the lake, boating with friends and family, snowmobile riding, and playing basketball with grandkids. He was a great and honorable man who took pride in his work and providing for his family. Larry was preceded in death by his father, David Medley. He is survived by his mother, Glenavon Medley; his wife of 40 years, Julie; children Monica (Brad) Rowland, Aaron (Jessica) Medley, Dayna (Michael) McKenna, and Elizabeth (Timothy) Raya; ten grandchildren; and brothers Richard, J.D., and Steven Medley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm, Lakes Community Church, 6703 N Idaho Rd., Newman Lake, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close