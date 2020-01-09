Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Oscar ERICHSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERICHSEN, Larry Oscar Larry Oscar Erichsen (77) passed away on January 2, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at Hospice of Spokane Hospice House after a 9-month battle of Pancreatic Cancer. He lived a full and wonderful life. Larry was born on November 21, 1942 in Plentywood Montana to Ludvig Erichsen and Addie (Erichsen) DeMoss. He graduated from Plentywood High School in 1960. After graduation he went into the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Valley Forge. He had a shipmate who had a sister that wanted a pen pal. He became pen pals with a gal named Carole. After his tour in Vietnam they met and married on August 27, 1966. After they were married, they moved to Spokane, WA. He attended Kinman Business University. After graduating he worked at the Deer Park Hospital where their two children, a daughter Lana and a son Larry "Bo" were born. He worked many jobs while putting Carole and himself through Northern Montana College in Havre MT. In the 1980's he started as a clerk in the U.S. Post Office in Havre MT. In 1985 he became Postmaster in Kremlin MT. He was there for three years and in 1988 he transferred to Big Sandy, MT, where he was until 1993. He then transferred to Sprague, WA, where they lived five years. One of those years he had become the mayor of Sprague. Then he transferred to Warden WA in 1998. 2008 he retired from the Warden Post Office. They lived in Moses Lake until Carole passed away in 2014. He moved to Cheney WA. He and Janet reconnected their friendship. They married on June 16, 2016. He is preceded in death by his late wife Carole, father Ludvig, brother Andy; sisters Deann Dubois, Vaneasa Buell, Isabell (Dizzy) McAlpin; baby brother David, sister-in-law Dottie; nieces Echo and Michelle and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his mom Addie (Erichsen) DeMoss (97), current wife Janet; brothers Kenny, Wayne (Sandy), LeRoy; his children Lana (Billy) Richmond, Larry "Bo"'; grandchildren Cayla Clark (four children), Jessica Bowen (three children), Cory and Ryann Dahl, two stepchildren, Kim Raabe and Richard "Rick" Rasmussen, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrance donations to Hospice of Spokane Hospice House, 367 E. 7th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202. Services will be held at a later date.

