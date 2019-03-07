PETERSON, Larry (Lawrence) Larry (Lawrence) Peterson, Spokane WA, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Brookdale North retirement community. Larry was born December 26, 1929, in LaCrosse, Washington, the son of Barney and Ethel Peterson and brother to Marie Dormaier. He was raised in LaCrosse and graduated from LaCrosse High School, where he enjoyed athletics of all kinds and was a popular member of his class. Larry began his career in sales with the Heinz food company. He then transitioned to a long career with the Spokesman-Review as a purchasing agent. He enjoyed participating in and watching all sports and was a huge fan of the WSU Cougars. His skill at hunting and fishing was featured in many sports and news articles. He loved his three daughters and his hunting pal 'Champ.' He was a long standing member of the Eagles club where he enjoyed dancing and singing with the band. Survivors include his three daughters, Vicki (Frank) Wintersteen, Stephanie (Scott) Nelson, and Athena Peterson; three grandchildren, Angeliki (Kent) Hibbard, Sophia and Luke Pirie; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Kate Hibbard, and Mila Sayenko. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marie. His greatest dream of heaven is a loving reunion with his grandson and fishing partner, Nick Wintersteen who passed in 2007. The family would like to thank all the care, clerical and nursing staff who skillfully cared for Larry during his most vulnerable time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.invested.org designated to Shadle Park High School for underprivileged kids in sports. Memorial Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Boulevard, Spokane, WA with Pastor Bill Vaughn officiating. Interment previously held at Fairmount Memorial Park. Please visit Larry's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary