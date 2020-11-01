BLUM, Larry Ralph Larry Ralph Blum AKA Ralph Lorris Blum went peacefully into the light at the end of the tunnel to join loved ones waiting at Heaven's Gate October 25th at 5:51 AM. He was born April 5th, 1958 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho as the youngest of five children and the only one his father witnessed firsthand coming into the world. His positive encouraging attitude was obvious with everyone he met, often mixed with his acute humorous side. After dropping out of high school, he diligently pursued a GED and a two-year community college certificate. He worked as a cable installer, miner, brick mason, tow truck operator, cab driver, among a host of other fun occupations. Multi-talented to whatever he set his hand to, he was a loving and kind soul who loved helping people. He was a dedicated caregiver in his later years to a couple of war veterans. He was honored to help them when they needed it the most. His last kind act was to donate his 2020 vision so two blind people could see. He was a proud father of three daughters, one son, and four grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his father Phil Blum; mother Lois Emerson; oldest brother Daniel; first born Adrienne Ann; and his son Andrew. He is survived by his two daughters, Andrea and Mishayla; his four grandchildren, Alana, Emma, Nikila, Antonio; his sister Beverly; brothers David and Alan along with numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends everywhere. An eternal optimist, his sojourn ended way too soon and he will be missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to know him. The family highly appreciates the care given to him in his last days from Kootenai Health and Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital and the dedicated friendly staff. A service will be held at a later date for family and good close friends. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com
