HERBERT, Larry Ray 1933- 2019 Larry Ray Herbert, met our Heavenly Father on March 31, 2019 just 19 days after the passing of his beloved wife of 62 years. Born to Earl M. and Lillian (Lees) Herbert on December 12, 1933 in Spokane, Washington. Larry grew up on his parent's farm in Pleasant Prairie with his three older brothers, Bill, Harold and Vernon, along with his little sister Marian. He graduated from West Valley High School, he was a cheerleader and enjoyed performing in school musicals. After attending a year at Pasadena Nazarene college in California, Larry joined the Navy. He was a Korean War Veteran and served as a cook on the ship. After his service he returned home to Spokane where he met his wife, Doris June (Burdett) on a blind date. They were married just five months later. He owned and operated Park Avenue Maintenance Company until the time of his retirement. Larry lived life to the fullest. He loved the Lord, his church, people and the outdoors. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, free boarding, jet skiing and gardening. He took great delight in spending time at the family cabin on Pend Oreille River in Sagle, Idaho. The door was always open to family and friends. The "more the merrier" was definitely his motto. Larry is survived by his daughter, Judy Ainger (husband Dave) and son Thomas Herbert; four grandchildren: Jill Rocha (husband Luis), Jordan Widdowson (wife Kodie), Patrick Herbert (wife Torey) and Paxton Herbert; three great-grandchildren: Bentley Widdowson, Dexter Rocha and Ravyn Rocha; sisters-in-law; Phyllis Dikes and Edna May Herbert and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene at 11 am.15515 E.20 th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037.

