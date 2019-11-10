Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Richard LYMAN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

LYMAN, Larry Richard 1950 - 2019 Larry Lyman passed away surrounded by family on October 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Larry was born in 1950 to Lois and Lynn Lyman. Larry was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his three children, Matt (Vanessa), Kate (Joel), and Annie (Jimmy), his ten beloved grandchildren, Haley, Ravinder, Emily, Matthew, Shelby, Chloe, Kaxai, Sayer, Zia, and Bowen, great-grandson Nikai, sisters Linda and Becky (Brett), as well as many extended family members and friends. He is also survived by our Mom, Dana, who lovingly cared for him in the last months of his life. This time together meant so much to both of you and our family. He grew up in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1968. At an early age he became interested in automobiles. He would spend hours rebuilding car engines, finding just the right parts, and meeting up with his buddies to race. He worked at Albertsons, Powers Candy, Chevron, Northwest Pump, and various construction businesses in his early adult life. He enjoyed his career in the excavation business from 1977-2010, including Doug Alderman Excavating and Larry Lyman Excavating. He was married in 1976 to Dana Russell and they have three children. Larry would say that being a dad is the most rewarding role he has ever had. Throughout his life he modeled the importance of family and the balance of hard work and play. He was an exceptionally kind, gentle, laid back, and humble man. He could fix anything from a scraped knee to heavy machinery. He was a great listener and always told those he loved how he felt about them. He had a kind, respectful, and humorous way with others that was inspiring to those who knew him. He loved his friends wholeheartedly as if they were brothers and sisters. He made the best brownies, "Papa's Brownies", claiming he followed the recipe but we know he added something special. We would gravitate toward his smile and warm heart. Being loved by our Dad left a lasting impression on how we respect and love others. We love you, love you, love you. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Multicare Oncology, O'Connor Family Medicine, Multicare Deaconess and Valley hospital, Seattle Cancer Care, UW Medical Center, and Horizon Hospice for your devoted care. Your compassion, encouragement, and dedication is remarkable. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Brother's Office Pizzeria, 12928 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019. We hope you can join us to share your memories. A private graveside service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park. Please visit Larry's page at

LYMAN, Larry Richard 1950 - 2019 Larry Lyman passed away surrounded by family on October 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Larry was born in 1950 to Lois and Lynn Lyman. Larry was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his three children, Matt (Vanessa), Kate (Joel), and Annie (Jimmy), his ten beloved grandchildren, Haley, Ravinder, Emily, Matthew, Shelby, Chloe, Kaxai, Sayer, Zia, and Bowen, great-grandson Nikai, sisters Linda and Becky (Brett), as well as many extended family members and friends. He is also survived by our Mom, Dana, who lovingly cared for him in the last months of his life. This time together meant so much to both of you and our family. He grew up in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1968. At an early age he became interested in automobiles. He would spend hours rebuilding car engines, finding just the right parts, and meeting up with his buddies to race. He worked at Albertsons, Powers Candy, Chevron, Northwest Pump, and various construction businesses in his early adult life. He enjoyed his career in the excavation business from 1977-2010, including Doug Alderman Excavating and Larry Lyman Excavating. He was married in 1976 to Dana Russell and they have three children. Larry would say that being a dad is the most rewarding role he has ever had. Throughout his life he modeled the importance of family and the balance of hard work and play. He was an exceptionally kind, gentle, laid back, and humble man. He could fix anything from a scraped knee to heavy machinery. He was a great listener and always told those he loved how he felt about them. He had a kind, respectful, and humorous way with others that was inspiring to those who knew him. He loved his friends wholeheartedly as if they were brothers and sisters. He made the best brownies, "Papa's Brownies", claiming he followed the recipe but we know he added something special. We would gravitate toward his smile and warm heart. Being loved by our Dad left a lasting impression on how we respect and love others. We love you, love you, love you. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Multicare Oncology, O'Connor Family Medicine, Multicare Deaconess and Valley hospital, Seattle Cancer Care, UW Medical Center, and Horizon Hospice for your devoted care. Your compassion, encouragement, and dedication is remarkable. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Brother's Office Pizzeria, 12928 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019. We hope you can join us to share your memories. A private graveside service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park. Please visit Larry's page at www.heritagefunerals.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close