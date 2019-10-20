PETERSON, Larry Ross Larry Ross Peterson, age 77, passed away at home in Des Moines, WA on October 5, 2019. Larry was born May 17, 1942 in Torrance, CA. He was a 1960 graduate of Lewis and Clark high school in Spokane, WA. He spent most of his life in Spokane and relocated to Fort Worth, TX in 1997 for his job at Burlington Northern RR. He retired from BN in 2008. He is survived by his daughter Jill (Tim) Boring and son Mark (Susan) Peterson, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private memorial. Those who wish to remember Larry may make gifts in his memory to the American Diabetes Association or the Hutton Settlement in Spokane at huttonsettlement.org.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019