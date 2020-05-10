DARCO, Larry T., Jr. (Age 57) Larry T. Darco, Junior, age 57, was born on May 11, 1962 in Portland, Oregon and died April 3, 2020 at eleven p.m., in Spokane, Washington. His parents: Larry T. Darco Sr. was born in Minnesota, (deceased) and his mother, Carol Joan Gerrior-Patton; was born in Nova Scotia, Canada. His children are Daniel Darco his first born, Emily Darco, his princess, (June) of Spokane, WA. and Jordan Darco, his soldier (Jody) of Spokane, WA. His siblings are his brother Thomas M. Darco, his closest friend, of Colbert, WA. His sisters, and their husbands are, Gigi C. and Derek Huscroft of B.C., Canada, and Delta S. and Steven Saunders of Grand-Forks, N.D. His stepchildren are (June) Rachel, Elizabeth, and Jeremy. (Jody) Jessie, Dakota, Noah; all of Spokane WA. He also leaves behind his mother, Carol J. Gerrior-Patton and stepfather Marvin L. Patton of Spokane, WA. His stepbrother and sisters, Camela, Michelle and Donovan Patton. Larry's nieces and nephews are, Tom Jr., Cory, Sophia, Reeve, Jessica, Billy, Ferrah, Tory, Ezekiel, Jeanne, Aiden, and Andrew. Larry's cousins on the Gerrior side are Timothy, Georgia, Brent, Brigitte, Sean, Janelle, Ginger, Little Mike, Eric, Gina, Josh, Ian, Les, Steven, Alexa, James, and all their children. Cousins on the Darco side are Vicky, Terry Jr., Tina, Annette, and Marcell. The aunts and uncles are Sandra and Gerald Scollard, Linda Wilson, and Delta and Jim Billiter. Larry's best friends were Roger and Stacey White. Larry attended school in Portland, OR, graduated from John Adams High School. He also attended schools in Spokane: Sacajawea and Lewis and Clark. Larry joined the United States Marine Corp. after high school, served in the Philippines, honorably discharged and returned to live in Spokane, WA. Larry was a Sea Scout along with his brother, Thomas M. Darco. The ship he served on was the US, S.E.S. BERG. Under, Captain Richard Dumphy at Farragut Naval Training Station base on Lake Pend Oreille at Bayview, Idaho. Larry had his own regular TV show which he wrote, produced, directed and acted in at Comcast Television. He was a fine builder along with his brother Tom. They learned the skills and craft of construction under the masterful craftsmanship of their father Larry Darco Sr. and his uncles Rod, Michael and Danny, and also Al Blalock and Pat Jeppeson. He was a talented actor, writer, songwriter, record producer, musician, singer, performer, civic servant, and neighbor. He loved The Lord and if you ever needed a friend, Larry was your man. He was a best friend to all his friends. He loved being a father, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, family man and son. He loved his grandpa John Gerrior whom he inherited his ability and love of music. He loved all of his cousins so very much and missed them because they lived so far apart from one and other. He loved outdoor sports, and nature. He was an expert archer and rifleman. Emily wanted to add that her dad loved thrifting, and was a collector of interesting and fine things. He loved to refinish old furniture into things of beauty and value. He brought sunshine and laughter, sprinkled with incredible wisdom to all who knew him. Larry also ran in the first Bloomsday race in Spokane. At age sixteen, Larry was one of the first six runners to cross the finnish line, that day and first Sunday in the spring of May, 1977. When the reporters asked him after finding out his age, "How was it that you were able to run so fast?" Larry's response was, "I just kept that guy in my sights". That guy was Don Kardong. And that was Larry's way of always remembering those that helped him along life's road. Larry's favorite scripture was, 2 COR.9: My grace is sufficient for Thee. Larry never mentioned the name of Jesus claiming, in light of the subject that he was an authority on the life of Christ, yet it was evidentially clear that Jesus was the focal point of his life. Without ever preaching, Larry's life was a witness to His Holy name. Larry leaves behind his much loved and cherished life partner, Joan Fotheringham, of Spokane, WA; to whom we send our most loving condolences, prayers and thanksgivings for being a loving, high tower in Larry's life and the kindesses she showed impartially to all. They will not be forgotten. May God bless them The time and date of the memorial will be published when the final plans are made.



