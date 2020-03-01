Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry W. LANDRETH. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

LANDRETH, Larry W. Lifelong Reardan resident, passed away February 23, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born on October 5, 1930 in Spokane, WA to Milton and Mabel Landreth. He enjoyed sailing, snow-mobiling and loved spending time with his family and supporting all his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and the Spring Creek Grange. Larry married Betty Jean Smith on February 10, 1951 and raised their children on the family farm. Larry is survived by his two sons, Dean (Robin) Landreth and Dale (Laurie) Landreth; 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, and his sister Sally Ross, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Landreth on December 20, 2019; two daughters, Lynda Titchenal and Darlene Wynecoop; and sister Dolores Mahoney. Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home in Davenport, WA with Pastor Pat Hogan, Officiating. A Celebration of Life to be held directly following the service at the Reardan Community Hall. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202. Fond memories of expression and sympathy may be shared at

