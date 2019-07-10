WEBB, Larry "Gene" (Age 40) Larry Webb "Gene" of Springdale, WA, passed away on July 6, 2019 with his wife, parents and brothers at his side after a valiant fight for his life. He was born April 10, 1979 in Newport, WA to Andrew Thomas Webb and Gloria Dawn Webb (Taylor). Gene graduated in 1997 from Deer Park High School. He then began his career as a carpenter, later switching to the operating engineers, learning how to operate cranes and heavy equipment. He was very skilled in the trades, as well as a very skilled mechanic. He was later diagnosed with Loeys-Deitz Syndrome and was forced to retire at the age of 30. Gene enjoyed spending time with his entire family, especially his wife and kids. He loved working on cars, farming, hunting, and snowboarding. Most of Gene's time in retirement was spent helping others, for which he had a genuine passion. He always arrived at the drop of a hat and with a big smile on his face. His laugh was infectious, and it brightened up the entire room. He was a caring, giving, loving person who always saw the positive in every situation. Gene will be deeply missed, loved, and his memory treasured forever. He was preceded in death by his son Sherman Andrew Welpton. He leaves behind his wife, Marie Elizabeth Webb.; children, Steven Guevera 31 (wife Katie), Stanley Weplton 27 (wife Katerina), Robert Weplton 24, Skylar Webb 20, and Tristan Webb 17; grandchildren Skylar, Hunter, Joshua and Azalea; parents Andrew (Tom) and Gloria Webb; brothers Joseph Webb 45 (wife Sarah) and Christopher Webb 43 (wife Cheryl), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held for Gene on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the home of his brother, Christopher Webb. The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital who helped Gene with their diligent efforts. To leave an online condolence to Larry's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 10, 2019