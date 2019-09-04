Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laszlo SUTO Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUTO, Laszlo, Jr. (Age 81) Laszlo Suto Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on the 28th of August, 2019. He was born in Budapest, Hungry on the 23rd of July, 1938. He and his family left Hungry in 1943, just before the Russians invaded and after living on a train for nine months, they finally made it to Germany. Laszlo and his family lived in a refugee camp from 1944 to 1950. His family came to America in 1950, through Ellis Island, after they were sponsored by the Presbyterian Church in Kelso, WA. He met his future wife Diane in 1958 while attending Kelso High School. After a two year courtship, they were married in Kelso, WA in 1961. They were married for 58 years. Laszlo has three children, Laszlo, Susan, and Robert, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In 1960, Laszlo joined the Army for three years. He was able to return to Germany for part of those years. Laszlo worked for Pacific Northwest Bell for most of his career as a telephone repairman, a job which he greatly enjoyed, and retired in 1993. He moved his family from the Seattle area in 1975 to build a home on Diane's family farm in Valleyford, WA. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Laszlo's celebration of life will be held at the Valleyford Community Church on Saturday, September 7th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane.

