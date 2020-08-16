1/2
Laura Alice CURTISS
1927 - 2020
CURTISS, Laura Alice (Age 93) Laura Alice Curtiss passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Spokane, Washington on January 20, 1927 to Doris A. Crow (née Haile) and Charles H. (Hank) Crow. Her family was completed with younger brother, Charles E. Crow (deceased). Laura graduated from North Central High School in 1945 before marrying Lyle B. Wilcox (deceased) and raising three children: Duane Wilcox, Dawn Fay, and Dean Wilcox. After her children were grown, Laura met and married (1970) Thomas R. Curtiss (deceased) and the two led a happy life together as Snowbirds spending their winters enjoying sunnier, warmer climates. She volunteered at Valley Hospital and the Valley Food Bank for 15 years. She was proud to be Past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge. Laura was a talented artist who inherited a true passion for music and dancing from her mother. She could never sit still while big band music was playing! In her later years, she even became adventurous, seizing opportunities to travel throughout the United States and Europe. Laura is survived by her three children and spouses, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren plus many more with Tom's family that have been a big part of her life! There will be a viewing on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
