MCLEOD- TOBLER, Laura Ann (Age 58) Laura Ann McLeod-Tobler, 58, of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1961 in Redwood City, CA, the daughter of Howard and Jeanne McLeod Laura lived most of her life in the Spokane Valley. She welcomed a son into the world in 1983. She was a graduated summa cum laude in Psychology from Gonzaga University. Her professional life included a continuous emphasis working with those in need. Her gentle nature, hard work, and beautiful smile comforted many throughout her life. Laura truly loved to garden and created a yearly palet of color and beauty in her yard. She had a special connection to nature and God looked down on her and smiled. Everyone that knew Laura grieves this loss, but also feels honored to have felt her kind, generous, unconditional and loving nature. A beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, Laura left this world unexpectedly on September 26th 2019. Laura was a loving generous and compassionate person who was a true free spirit. Throughout her life's highs and lows she always remained to stay true to her strengths of giving and caring for others, especially her deep love for her family which will be remembered most of all. Her love for our Lord and Savior was unstoppable and her faith purely inspirational. She is survived by her mother Jeanne, brothers Mitchell and Eric, son Nolan, daughter-in-law Sarah and two grandchildren Abigail and Olivia, as well as her true love of her life Brian. Funeral Services will be held at St Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 17825 E. Trent, Spokane Valley on Friday October 4, 2019. Viewing begins at 12 noon followed by the funeral service at 1 pm. Burial will be at 1:30 immediately following the service. Online memorial:

