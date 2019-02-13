LOVELL, Laura Delphine "Del" Laura Delphine Lovell "Del", beloved wife, mother, grandmother and longtime friend to many, passed away on February 7, 2019, surrounded by family and caring staff at Still Waters Cottages, Spokane Valley, Washington. Laura, known to most as "Del" was born July 23rd, 1919 to George and Tilla Glabb, near Sanish, N. Dakota. Her family moved to Spokane, Washington when Del was a young girl where she grew up and helped with the family restaurant. Del had a zest for learning and graduated from business school and married Lloyd Lovell, her adoring husband, who preceded her in death after 62 years of marriage. Del was an active member at the Salem Lutheran Church for over 40 years, where she served many people in actions of devotion and love. She was an avid reader of the Bible. She also loved to read for pleasure, play cards, discuss politics, collect antique glass and cook. She was skilled in oil painting and has passed on her beautiful paintings to her extended family. She traveled extensively to 48 of the 50 states, to Europe and beyond. She shared a love of dancing with her husband Lloyd and enjoyed fly fishing. Her focus in life, however, was her family. Del is survived by sons; Robert Lovell (Janet) and Donald Lovell (Eileen): granddaughters: Ganin, Allison, Dawn April and Laura: great- grandchildren: Jesse, Sadie, Sofie, James, Alexandra, Matthew, Ella and Aiden; great-great-grandchildren: Brooklyn and Dexter. Her grandson Darrin preceded her in death. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring and notification of service will be published. Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary