Laura Delpine "Del" LOVELL

LOVELL, Laura Delphine "Del" Laura Delphine Lovell "Del" born July 23, 1919 (age 99 1/2 years), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and longtime friend to many, passed away on February 7, 2019, sur- rounded by family and caring staff at Still Waters Cottages, Spokane Valley, Washington. A celebration of her life with a reception to follow, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 1428 W. Broadway Ave., Spokane, WA 99201.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 14 to July 17, 2019
